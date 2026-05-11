Bengaluru suburban rail project gains momentum, Rs 1.5 crore deal signed

Bengaluru: The ambitious Bengaluru Suburban Rail Project has received a major boost after Karnataka Rail Infrastructure Development Enterprise awarded a massive Rs 1,513.75 crore contract to Integral Coach Factory for the supply of 153 air-conditioned metro-style coaches.

The work order, issued on May 6, is a significant milestone in implementing the suburban rail network to ease the city’s growing traffic congestion and improve urban connectivity.

According to officials, the agreement covers the design, manufacture and supply of broad-gauge metro-style coaches for Corridor-2 and Corridor-4 of the suburban rail project. The coaches will be fully air-conditioned and designed to provide a metro-like commuter experience for daily passengers.

Under the terms of the contract, the Chennai-based Integral Coach Factory (ICF) has been directed to begin delivery of the coaches within the next 18 months. The timeline is crucial as K-RIDE is targeting the opening of the Chikkabanavara-Yeshwanthpur stretch under Corridor-2 within the scheduled timeframe.

Authorities said a formal Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the two organisations is expected to be signed shortly.

The contract includes several responsibilities beyond manufacturing the coaches. ICF will also handle detailed coach design, quality checks, assembly, testing and commissioning processes. In addition, the company will coordinate with signalling, power supply and platform screen door contractors to ensure smooth integration of systems across the suburban rail network.

Officials said the project also requires the company to obtain mandatory approvals from the Research Designs and Standards Organisation (RDSO) and maintain strict safety, reliability and maintenance standards necessary for large-scale urban rail operations.

The suburban rail project is a game-changer for Bengaluru’s transport infrastructure, with the potential to significantly reduce road traffic and travel time for commuters travelling between the city and surrounding suburban areas.

The introduction of metro-style broad-gauge coaches is expected to provide passengers with improved comfort, better frequency and modern travel facilities comparable to metro rail systems.

The latest contract award is likely to accelerate work on the suburban rail corridors, which have already witnessed steady progress in civil construction and station development activities over the past several months.

Officials believe the project will play a crucial role in strengthening Bengaluru’s future public transportation network and supporting the city’s rapid urban expansion.