Bengaluru techie promised job in Hyderabad, raped

Hyderabad: A 29-year-old software employee from Bengaluru reported that she was raped by a man she met on social media, who had promised to help her find a job in Hyderabad.

The incident allegedly took place at a private consultancy in Vengalrao Nagar.

The woman stated that after losing her job in Bengaluru, she was searching for new employment when she connected with the accused online and became friends with him.

The accused encouraged her to relocate to Hyderabad, suggesting that she could find a job there. Following his advice, the married tech professional travelled to Hyderabad.

Also Read Hyderabad: Wannabe film director held for raping software engineer

He lured her to the consultancy under the pretence of helping her update her resume, where he allegedly raped her.

Although the incident reportedly occurred in June, she only approached the Borabanda police a few days ago. Authorities suspect that the consultancy may be owned by someone connected to the accused.

“We invited the woman to provide her statement, but she did not come, possibly due to concerns about pursuing the complaint or personal issues,” the police stated.