Bengaluru traffic constable suspended for slapping biker; video goes viral

The incident reportedly took place on October 13, when the rider entered a one-way road near Madiwala.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Veena Nair  |   Published: 16th October 2025 9:45 pm IST
Bengaluru traffic police constable was caught on camera for slapping a biker. He has been suspended

A Bengaluru traffic constable was suspended after he allegedly slapped a biker during his duty hours.

The constable identified as Mallikarjuna Thel was attached to the Madiwala traffic police station in southern Bengaluru. A video of the incident is doing rounds on ‘X.’

“Accountability and respect go hand in hand. Action has been taken against the staff for misbehaviour.” Gopal M Byakod, DCP (South, Traffic) wrote in an ‘X’ post, reposting the video.

According to Deccan Herald, Byakod confirmed that the constable has been placed under suspension pending an enquiry.

The incident reportedly took place on October 13, when the rider entered a one-way road near Madiwala.

In the purported video, two traffic policemen can be seen stopping the rider for the violation. One of the constables then slaps the rider on his face. When the rider questions the action, saying, “Aap kyun mar rahe ho, maine kya kiya?” (Why are you hitting me? What did I do?), the police are heard threatening to call the Hoysala patrol police.

According to the police the rider allegedly argued with the cops over the violation, prompting the cop to slap him. A fine of 500 rupees was later collected from him for the offence.

