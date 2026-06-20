Bengaluru: Traffic Control Room to assist NEET re exam candidates

Bengaluru: With the NEET UG 2026 re-examination scheduled on June 21, the Karnataka government has put special arrangements in place to ensure hassle-free travel for students appearing for the test across Bengaluru.

Announcing the measures, IT-BT and Rural Development Minister Priyank Kharge said smooth transportation of students to examination centres has been accorded top priority. A dedicated Traffic Control Room has been activated to assist candidates facing commuting difficulties on the examination day.

Kharge said students can contact the Traffic Control Room helpline numbers 22943131 and 22943030 for immediate assistance related to traffic congestion or route guidance.

The minister pointed out that several major events, including International Yoga Day celebrations, marathons and political programmes, are being organised in different parts of Bengaluru on the same day. In view of these events, special traffic arrangements and route modifications have been made to minimise inconvenience to students and the general public.

Kharge urged candidates to carefully follow traffic advisories issued by the Bengaluru Traffic Police and plan their journeys well in advance. Students have been advised to leave early and reach their examination centres before the reporting time to avoid any last-minute complications.

“Students facing any traffic-related issues should immediately contact the Traffic Control Room and seek assistance,” he said while extending his best wishes to all candidates appearing for the examination.

The NEET-UG re-examination is being conducted following the cancellation of the May 3 test amid allegations of a question paper leak. Authorities expect thousands of students to appear for the re-test across the city and have assured full support to ensure a smooth examination process.