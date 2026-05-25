Bengaluru-Tumakuru Metro moves closer as BMRCL submits DPR to govt

Bengaluru: The dream of Metro connectivity between Bengaluru and Tumakuru has moved a step closer to reality after BMRCL submitted the Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the proposed corridor to the Karnataka government.

The proposed Metro extension, planned from Madavara to Tumakuru, is expected to become one of the longest suburban Metro corridors in Karnataka and is aimed at reducing massive traffic congestion on the Bengaluru-Tumakuru highway stretch.

The 59.60-km corridor will pass through rapidly developing regions such as Nelamangala, Dabaspete, and Kyathsandra, offering faster and more reliable transportation for lakhs of commuters.

The project is proposed to be implemented under a Public-Private Partnership model and is estimated to require an investment of nearly Rs 20,649 crore during the first phase.

Officials believe the project will drastically reduce travel time between Bengaluru and Tumakuru while improving connectivity for industrial zones, educational institutions, and residential areas located along the route.

Reacting to the development, daily commuter Nagaraj said, “The traffic on this stretch is extremely difficult, especially near Nelamangala. Reaching Bengaluru during peak hours becomes a huge struggle. Metro connectivity to Tumakuru will be a game changer for thousands of people.”

The proposed Metro line is expected to include several important stations such as Madavara, Makali, Dasanapura, Nelamangala, Budihal, Tippagondanahalli, Dabaspete, Hirehalli Industrial Area, Kyathsandra, Siddaganga Institute of Technology (SIT), Tumakuru Bus Stand, TUDA Layout, and Shira Gate.

According to preliminary estimates, more than 15,000 passengers are likely to use the corridor per hour in one direction after the project becomes operational.

The Bengaluru-Tumakuru Metro proposal had earlier received attention after Chief Minister Siddaramaiah referred to the project during the Karnataka Budget presentation for 2024-25.

Residents, students, and employees travelling regularly between Bengaluru and Tumakuru have welcomed the move and expressed hope that the state government will soon grant approval for the project.

If implemented, the Metro corridor is expected to become a permanent solution to frequent traffic bottlenecks and long travel delays on the National Highway corridor connecting Bengaluru with Tumakuru and surrounding regions.