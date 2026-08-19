Bengaluru: Water row turns fatal, lorry cleaner kills colleague

Bengaluru: A minor dispute over drinking water turned fatal at Bengaluru’s RMC Yard after a lorry cleaner allegedly stabbed his colleague to death following an argument.

The deceased, Barkath, who hailed from Andhra Pradesh, was working as a lorry cleaner. The accused, Seenappa from Madhugiri, was also employed as a lorry cleaner.

The incident reportedly took place near a factory in the RMC Yard area after lunch on Tuesday, August 18. Police said Seenappa asked Barkath for drinking water, but an argument broke out when Barkath refused to provide water.

During the altercation, Seenappa allegedly pulled out a knife and attacked Barkath. The victim sustained serious injuries and died following the assault.

Seenappa reportedly fled the scene immediately after the incident. Fellow lorry drivers later alerted the RMC Yard police, after which officers registered a case and began searching for the accused.

Police traced and arrested Seenappa in connection with the murder. Investigators are questioning him to establish the exact sequence of events and the circumstances leading to the fatal attack.

The police are also collecting statements from witnesses and examining other evidence gathered from the spot. Further investigation is in progress.