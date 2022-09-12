Bengaluru waterlogging: AAP slams BJP over irregularities in Rajkaluve development

Bengaluru : After the silicon valley of India, Bengaluru, reeled under severe waterlogging, as incessant heavy rainfall lashed the city, Aam Aadmi Party President of Mahadevpura Constituency slammed BJP MLA Arvind Limbavali and said that the latter should answer the submerging of the areas including the irregularities in the development of Rajkaluve.

“In 2020, MLA Arvind Limbavali initiated many Rajakaluve works worth Rs 14.95 crore. In spite of this, in just two years, many roads of the constituency have been submerged and water has entered the houses.

The question of whose pocket the crores of rupees were released to, to do the work is troubling the people of the constituency. Limbavali has to answer this,” said Ashok Mruthyunjaya while speaking live on Facebook.

“The quality of Rajakaluve work in the last two years under the leadership of Limbavali is of sub-standard quality. Even though the Rajakaluve has encroached at most of the places, MLA Limbavali has shown ignorance. The common man has the right to know what kind of agreement was made between the influential people who have occupied Rajakaluve and MLA Limbavali. We challenge Limbavali to speak about Rajkaluve encroachment,” he added.

He also demanded investigations into the matter and said,” There should be a comprehensive investigation into the expenditure made. Aam Aadmi Party will release the information and question the government about how much money the government has spent on the Rajakaluve in Bengaluru.”

Locals in Bengaluru continued to bear the brunt of severe waterlogging due to heavy rain in the region.

After taking the overview of the state, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said that the decision has been taken to release Rs 300 crore to deal with the current situation and to maintain the basic infrastructure of the city.

Chief Minister Bommai held a meeting with the Bangalore Water Supply & Sewerage Board (BWSSB), deputy commissioners of 15 districts and senior officials related to rains and floods in the state.

“The central team will arrive in Bengaluru on Tuesday night to study the rains and flood situation in the state. A memorandum will be submitted and after that, the government will hold a meeting with the team members,” Bommai said.