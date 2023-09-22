Bengaluru: Woman alleges ‘love jihad’; cops leave for J&K to nab accused

The police have booked a case under relevant sections of the IPC and Karnataka Protection of Right to Freedom of Religion Act.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Updated: 22nd September 2023 8:26 am IST
Interfaith couple thrashed in UP, charged with 'love jihad'
Representative image

Bengaluru: The police have registered a case against a youth from Jammu and Kashmir following a complaint by a woman software professional who claimed that the man — with whom she was in a relationship — forced her to adopt Islam, an official said here on Thursday.

The woman claimed that the accused after promising to marry her, exploited her sexually “as part of love jihad”. A special team of police has been sent to Jammu and Kashmir to apprehend the accused.

Also Read
Ticket scam: Rs 2 cr worth valuables, Rs 76L cash seized from Hindutva activist

The FIR has been booked against Mojeef Ashraf Baig, who used to reside at Shikaripalya in Electronics City in Bengaluru.

MS Education Academy

According to police, the accused had met the techie in Shikaripalya and befriended her. Soon, they began liking each other and entered a relationship.

The woman claimed that after Baig promised to marry her, both got physically intimate.

Baig had promised that he would get married to her in court without any religious traditions.

She claimed that after they got into physical intimacy, the accused began forcing her to get converted to Islam.

The woman refused to do so, and insisted he stick to his earlier stand.

She also claimed that Morif Ashraf, Baig’s brother, called her and issued life threats to her.

He also warned her not to bother his brother, police said.

The police have booked a case under relevant sections of the IPC and Karnataka Protection of Right to Freedom of Religion Act.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Updated: 22nd September 2023 8:26 am IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Bangalore updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service

Indo-Asian News Service

Indo-Asian News Service or IANS is a private Indian news agency. It was founded in 1986 by Indian American publisher Gopal Raju as the "India Abroad News Service" and later renamed. The service reports news, views and analysis from the subcontinent about the country, across a wide range of subjects.
Back to top button