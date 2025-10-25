A Bengaluru woman, tired of her teenage daughter sleeping in late, resorted to extreme measures to wake them up.

She didn’t just turn off the fan or simply open the lights and the blinds. Instead, she called in an Indian band complete with a dhol to fully wake them up.

The video of the incident quickly gained traction on social media as many found it relatable. It opened with two men entering the house carrying a dhol and a trumpet. Within moments, they began playing the tune of “Shri Ram Jaanki Baithe Hai”, an upbeat Hindi song.

A Bengaluru woman, tired of her teenage daughter sleeping in late, resorted to extreme measures to wake them up.



She didn't just turn off the fan or simply open the lights and the blinds. Instead, she called in an Indian band complete with a dhol to fully wake them up.



The… pic.twitter.com/hVp99JLwJ8 — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) October 25, 2025

The loud music instantly startled them as the teenagers, half-asleep, could be seen trying to escape the noise by covering their ears and muffling the sound in vain.

The humorous situation led to them simply laughing it off, after waking up.

Also Read Ever heard of a place where dead people still walk among living?

The internet had a field day with the video, with many commenting on the genius of the mother.

One user commented, “That’s one rocking way to get kids out of bed! Bet they won’t dare sleep in again after that wake-up call!”

While another said, “Wasn’t a paani ki baalti (bucket of water) enough?”

Others shared nostalgic anecdotes about their own childhood experiences. One user commented, “Meri maa toh bas pankha band kar deti thi” (My mom would just turn off the fan), highlighting simpler, less dramatic methods.