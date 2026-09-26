Bengaluru: Youth confronts BJP MLA over alleged public urination

Bengaluru: A video purportedly showing a youth confronting BJP MLA Muniratna over alleged public urination at a vacant site in Sadashivanagar has gone viral on social media.

According to reports, the youth questioned Muniratna after allegedly seeing him urinating near the vacant property. An argument reportedly followed between the two, during which the youth is said to have held the MLA by his collar.

The youth reportedly objected to the language allegedly used by Muniratna during the exchange and claimed that he questioned the MLA after remarks were allegedly made about his mother.

People present at the spot reportedly recorded the confrontation on their mobile phones. As the argument appeared to escalate, Muniratna was seen calming down, while police personnel who reached the spot intervened and brought the situation under control.

The video has since been widely circulated on social media, drawing varied reactions from viewers.

The exact circumstances leading to the confrontation and the statements made by both sides could not be independently verified from the video alone. The incident has nevertheless attracted attention because it involves a sitting legislator and occurred at a public place in Bengaluru.