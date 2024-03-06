Bengaluru’s Rameshwaram Cafe Blast: NIA offers Rs 10L reward for leads on accused

Bengaluru’s Rameshwaram Cafe blast case remains unsolved as the accused and suspected terrorist evade capture, prompting a concerted effort by law enforcement agencies to track down the perpetrator.

A specialized police team is currently combing through leads in pursuit of the bomber.

Meanwhile, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has officially taken charge of the investigation into the cafe bomb blast and has released the photo of the suspect to aid in his apprehension. In a significant move, the NIA has announced a hefty reward of 10 lakh rupees for anyone providing crucial information leading to the arrest of the culprit.

During the course of the Central Crime Branch (CCB) investigation, a photo of the suspect without a mask was uncovered, prompting the NIA to make it public. Citizens are requested to immediately contact the designated helpline numbers – 080-29510900 and 8904241100 – with any pertinent information they may possess regarding the whereabouts or activities of the wanted individual.

The NIA’s decision to offer a substantial cash reward underscores the seriousness with which authorities are treating the case. Confidentiality of informants, “will be strictly maintained” to encourage tip-offs and ensure the safety of those providing valuable leads.

In furtherance of their investigation, NIA officials conducted an extensive site inspection at the Rameshwaram Cafe in Bengaluru scrutinizing key areas such as the cash counter and CCTV footage while gathering crucial insights from staff members.

Additionally, the police have handed over 38 samples collected from the blast site to the NIA for forensic analysis, indicative of the comprehensive nature of the ongoing probe.

Parallel to their efforts in the cafe blast case, NIA operatives have launched coordinated operations nationwide, focusing on leads related to the potential involvement of incarcerated individuals in terrorist activities.

This multi-pronged approach underscores the agency’s commitment to ensuring the safety and security of the public while swiftly bringing perpetrators of violence to justice.

The Brookefield branch of Rameshwaram Cafe located on ITPL Road in Whitefield, Bengaluru was rocked by a low-intensity bomb blast on Friday, between 12.50 p.m. and 1 p.m, injuring at least 10 people.