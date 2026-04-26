Bengaluru’s TCS World 10K draws over 36,000 runners

Bengaluru: Over 36,000 runners participated in the TCS World 10K Bengaluru, the city’s distance running event described as its most prestigious, in its 18th edition here on Sunday, organisers said.

Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot flagged off the run, along with Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar and other dignitaries.

At the flag-off, the event’s global appeal was evident, with running enthusiasts from various countries lining up.

The 56-year-old Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir, Omar Abdullah, also took to the start line along with his sons, Zahid and Zamir, a release said.

VIDEO | Bengaluru, Karnataka: J&K CM Omar Abdullah participates in the TCS World 10K Marathon.



(Full video available on PTI Videos- https://t.co/dv5TRAShcC) pic.twitter.com/5pT9rJV96G — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) April 26, 2026

Interestingly, Abdullah finished ahead of his sons, clocking an impressive 50 minutes, while Zahid and Zamir finished six minutes later, it said.

“It was a tough run. I started a bit too fast, and then the humidity of Bengaluru caught up with me. But the crowds were amazing,” Abdullah said.

“I’ve run in other cities as well, but the passion and support I saw from the crowds here in Bengaluru were absolutely amazing. It really gives us a lot of energy. The arrangements, particularly by PROCAM (the organiser), and the Karnataka administration were very good,” he added.

Among other noted personalities testing their endurance in the Open 10K was Member of Parliament from Mysuru and scion of the Mysuru royal family, Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar.

Having participated in previous editions, Wadiyar said the event offers a great opportunity to connect with Bengaluru’s vibrant running community.

“The TCS World 10K is a wonderful event. It has great energy and a good vibe. It’s been a pleasure to revive my interest in running through this year’s 10K. Hopefully, I will be able to take part in races in Delhi, Kolkata and Mumbai to complete my Procam Slam,” he said.

Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar also commented on the event, saying, “I would like to thank TCS for organising this event in Bengaluru. They are doing a great job, and it is the need of the hour. More than 36,000 participants took part today, underlining the growth of running culture in the city and the country.”

Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya participated along with his wife, Sivasri, who made her debut in the 10K category, the release said.

Overall, the 18th edition of the TCS World 10K reflected Bengaluru’s spirit and enthusiasm for embracing fitness as a lifestyle, with neither age nor physical disabilities acting as a deterrent, it added.