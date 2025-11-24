Dosas in Hyderabad have always been a comfort staple crisp, golden, and paired with piping hot sambar. Given its popularity, over the past few years, a new dosa variant has quietly made its way into the city’s breakfast circuit: the benne dosa, a buttery speciality from Karnataka that is richer, softer, and far more indulgent than the dosas most Hyderabadis grew up eating.

Once a regional favourite confined to the streets of Davanagere, benne dosa has now become a nationwide food trend, making appearances on menus in Bengaluru, Mumbai, Delhi, and even smaller cities. Its signature buttery flavour and unique texture have turned it into a dish that food lovers across India actively seek out. Hyderabad, with its appetite for regional flavours, is now embracing this Karnataka classic, and Siasat.com finds out where to find it in the city.

What is benne dosa?

At its core, benne dosa is a dosa enriched with huge amounts of white butter; “benne” means butter in Kannada.

This iconic dish traces its roots to the city of Davanagere, Karnataka. As the popular story goes, in 1928, a woman named Chennamma, who had migrated to Davanagere, established a small eatery near the Savalagi Drama Theatre. Her dosa, along with her chutney and potato palya, quickly became well known. In the early years, she used a ragi batter, but by 1938, her sons Shanthappa and Mahadevappa refined the recipe into what we recognise today- a batter made from rice, puffed rice, and dal.

Traditionally, benne dosas are cooked on a wood-fired iron skillet, which gives them a slight smokiness that is hard to replicate on modern gas stoves. The dosa is spread thick, allowed to turn golden, and then generously slathered with white butter while cooking. A fresh dollop of butter is often added again just before serving. The result is a dosa that is comforting, rich and irresistibly aromatic.

Most places serve it with a simple potato palya and coconut chutney, keeping the spotlight on the buttery flavour.

Where to try it in Hyderabad?

If you are looking to experience authentic benne dosas in Hyderabad, here are some notable spots:

1. The Davanagere Benne Dosa (Madhapur)

2. Rk Davanagere Benne Dosa (Miyapur)

3. Rokali (Miyapur)

4. Viroha Cafe (Madhapur)

