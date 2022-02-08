BenQ launches new curved gaming monitors

Beijing: Taiwanese electronics company BenQ has launched new gaming monitors.

According to GizmoChina, the first one is a new curved gaming monitor ‘MOBIUZA EX3410R’ and the second monitor is a limited edition model that is a part of a collaboration with the newly launched game, Dying Light 2, currently available in China.

The MOBIUZ EX3410R has a 21:9 aspect ratio and it also has a resolution of 3440A-1440 pixels, 144Hz refresh rate, 3000:1 contrast ratio, maximum brightness of 350 nits, and a curvature of 1000R.

The display is equipped with two 2W and a 5W speakers alongside two HDMI 2.0 ports and one Display Port.

In addition, the brand has also launched another gaming monitor in the region, the MOBIUZ EX3210R “Dying Light 2” special edition model.

The monitor features a 32 inch display that has a typical 16:9 aspect ratio. Its VA panel is also curved with a 1000R curvature and features a 2K resolution with 165Hz refresh rate.

Both new curved monitors feature a gaming aesthetic and are a part of the brand’s Mobiuz series, which is BenQ’s gaming product lineup.