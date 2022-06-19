Berlin: Jewish Museum denies Agnihotri’s claim of a scheduled tour

In yet another blow to the director of Kashmir Files Vivek Agnihotri, the Jewish Museum in Berlin has categorically denied the filmmaker’s claim that he and his wife were invited by the museum to “spread awareness about the problems of genocide and terrorism and how Indic Principles of Humanity” can solve it.

According to a report by The Wire which reached out to the Press Office of the Jewish Museum (Stiftung Jüdisches Museum Berlin) for confirmation, they denied that no such event was planned.

“There was no event planned with Mr Agnihotri from our side, nor are we aware of any official visit,” the museum said over an email.

On May 26, Vivek Agnihotri had announced on his official Twitter handle about a ‘Humanity Tour’ across Europe. He and his producer-actor wife Pallavi Joshi were supposed to travel to multiple locations for a month.

Off to a month long #HumanityTour of Europe to spread awareness about the problems of Genocide & Terrorism and how Indic Principles of Humanity can solve this biggest threat of the modern world. pic.twitter.com/dluKQbi99f — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) May 26, 2022

This is the second event where Agnihotri was refused by an institution, the first being the infamous Oxford Union in Oxford University.

Also Read Kashmir Files director Agnihotri throws tantrum at Cambridge Uni

Agnihotri and his team were not allowed to video record the event. Furthermore, the Oxford Unversity had given a clear indication that it had no role in the event and it was a commercial booking.

A disgruntled Agnihotri uploaded a video referring to the whole episode as “Hinduphobic” and slamming the university for “the oppression of the minority” of Hindus.