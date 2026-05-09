BESCOM introduces WhatsApp, social media complaint system for power consumers

Bengaluru: In a move aimed at improving customer service and ensuring quicker response to electricity-related issues, Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited (BESCOM) has appealed to consumers to use WhatsApp, Facebook and X platforms to register complaints, particularly during emergencies and monsoon-related disruptions.

The Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited said consumers often face difficulties reaching the 24×7 helpline number 1912 during heavy rain and emergency situations because of increased call traffic.

To address this issue, BESCOM has now expanded its digital complaint system through social media and dedicated WhatsApp helplines.

Officials said consumers can send details of power outages, snapped wires, transformer failures and other electricity-related complaints directly through WhatsApp by sharing photographs, videos and location details. Customers have been advised to include their consumer ID, complete address and a brief explanation of the issue for faster resolution.

Apart from WhatsApp, BESCOM has also intensified its presence on social media platforms to better assist consumers. Complaints can now be lodged through the company’s official Facebook page BESCOM Facebook, and official X account Namma BESCOM on X.



According to BESCOM, this system will help officials monitor complaints in real time and ensure quicker deployment of maintenance teams during emergencies.

The power utility has issued district-wise WhatsApp helpline numbers across its service regions. In Bengaluru Urban district, separate numbers have been allotted for the South, West, East and North circles.

The helpline numbers are as follows South Circle – 8277884011, West Circle – 8277884012, East Circle – 8277884013, North Circle – 8277884014.

For other districts under BESCOM limits, the numbers are as follows Kolar – 8277884015, Chikkaballapur – 8277884016, BRC – 8277884017, Ramanagara – 8277884018, Tumakuru – 8277884019, Chitradurga – 8277884020, and Davanagere – 8277884021.

BESCOM officials said the initiative is part of efforts to strengthen digital grievance redressal systems and provide uninterrupted support to consumers across Karnataka.