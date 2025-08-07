For decades, the Hyderabadi diaspora has made its home across the cities of Saudi Arabia. And like the saying goes, “You can take the man out of Hyderabad, but not Hyderabad out of the man”. This sentiment rings especially true when it comes to food. The longing for dum biryani, talawa gosht or haleem has led to the rise of restaurants that don’t just serve meals but serve memories and nostalgia on a plate.

Today, Hyderabadi cuisine has firmly established itself in Saudi Arabia’s culinary landscape. Whether it is a no-frills eatery tucked into the Seiko neighbourhood in Dammam or a family-friendly restaurant drawing crowds in Jeddah, these spots have become essential dining destinations for both expats and locals.

In this article, Siasat.com explores some of the Hyderabadi restaurants across two major cities of Saudi Arabia — Jeddah and Riyadh, offering a glimpse into how Hyderabad’s comforting flavours continue to thrive miles away from home.

Where to find Hyderabad on a plate in Saudi Arabia

Top picks in Riyadh

Home to one of the largest Indian expat communities in Saudi Arabia, Riyadh has seen a steady rise in Hyderabadi restaurants over the years. The capital city offers a range of spots that stay true to the flavours of Hyderabad.

Shalimar Restaurant Mehfil Hyderabadi Restaurant Deccan Delight Minha Multicuisine Restaurant Biryani Sta Zaiqa Restaurant Khana Khazana Shahi Bawarchi The LunchBox Restaurant

Top picks in Jeddah

With its multicultural population and strong South Asian presence, Jeddah has nurtured a loyal customer base that seeks out authentic dum biryani, haleem, and Hyderabadi-style chai. While the options may be fewer than in Riyadh, the quality and nostalgia run deep.

Hyderabad Food House Biryani Gate Khana Khazana Shadab Restaurant King Palace Restaurant

Did we miss your favourite Hyderabadi spot in Saudi Arabia? Let us know in the comments below.