‘Best outfit in Cannes’: Sonam Kapoor lauds Nancy Tyagi’s Cannes look

Mumbai: Actor Sonam Kapoor recently lauded influencer Nancy Tyagi’s stunning second look for the Cannes Film Festival 2024, and also made a special request to her.

Sonam, who is known for her own fashion statements at Cannes, shared Nancy’s reel on her Instagram Stories, showcasing her elegant saree look.

Sonam complimented Nancy, saying, “Best outfit in Cannes.”

She further requested Nancy to design an outfit for her, saying, “Make me something @nancytyagi__.”

Nancy, on Monday, took to her Instagram account to post a reel where she shared insights into her fashion journey at the Cannes Film Festival, revealing the intricate details behind her second outfit.

“My second outfit from the Cannes Film Festival, which I wore at a special event, is another creation made entirely by me. This ensemble is a saree featuring intricate hand embroidery. Every piece was meticulously crafted and assembled by me,” read the caption of her post.

Influencer Nancy Tyagi is creating an impression at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival. Her first look on the red carpet, featuring a pink gown she designed, earned praise from all.

Her second look for a festival event was also her own creation, a striking saree.

Meanwhile, actor Jacqueline Fernandez captivated admirers as she walked the red carpet in a breathtaking shimmery gown at the Cannes Film Festival.

Apart from Jacqueline, Kiara Advani and Sobhita Dhulipala joined Cannes regular attendee Aishwarya Rai at the film festival this year.

Aditi Rao Hydari will also represent India at the fest. The 77th edition of the Cannes Film Festival will come to a close on May 25.