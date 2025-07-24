Betting apps: ED directs actor Rana Daggubati to appear for questioning on Aug 11

Hyderabad: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has issued a fresh summons to actor Rana Daggubati, directing him to appear for questioning on August 11 in connection with the ongoing investigation into the promotion of illegal online betting apps.

Rana was originally summoned for July 23 but requested a deferment citing prior commitments related to a film shoot. The ED subsequently rescheduled his appearance to August 11.

This probe by the ED focuses on alleged money laundering linked to the promotion of betting platforms through celebrity endorsements. The ED’s investigation stems from several FIRs filed by Telangana police, naming 29 celebrities, social media influencers, and personnel associated with betting apps.

These include Rana Daggubati, Prakash Raj, Vijay Deverakonda, Lakshmi Manchu, Nidhi Agarwal, and others. The accused are suspected of endorsing apps such as Junglee Rummy, A23, JeetWin, Lotus365, among others, allegedly facilitating illicit financial transactions worth crores of rupees.

Along with Rana, other actors summoned by the ED include Prakash Raj (scheduled July 30), Vijay Deverakonda (August 6), and Lakshmi Manchu (August 13). The ED will record statements under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), examining their financial transactions and digital activities to uncover possible breaches involving illegal gaming promotions and money laundering.

Some actors have stated that their endorsements were either related to skill-based gaming platforms or that they discontinued promoting these apps upon realising ethical concerns.