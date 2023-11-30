Betting on Telangana polls: Congress 58-60, BRS 49-51, BJP 5-6, AIMIM 7-8

Hyderabad: A multi-crore betting/gambling is on over Telangana State Assembly elections, especially in the neighbouring Andhra Pradesh and other parts of the country.

From which party will win—BRS or Congress, next Chief Minister to individual winners in various assembly constituencies in the State, especially key constituencies like Gajwel, Kamareddy, Sircilla, Siddipet, Kodangal and other places where top leaders are trying their luck are on the gaze of punters.

And this was revealed by none other than Bharat Rashtra Samithi turned Congress Assembly candidate Tummala Nageshwara Rao.

Tummala reveals betting

“You should not indulge in betting but they in Bhimavaram (in Andhra Pradesh) have already put Rs 200 to Rs 300 crore bet on you (Khammam people). There are hundreds of crore betting in the State as well,” Nageshwara Rao recently remarked at a meeting in Khammam.

Tummala Nageshwara Rao, who quit BRS and joined Congress party recently, is contesting from Khammam Assembly constituency.

Betting an offence

Betting is an offence in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and other states in the country yet it goes on illegally despite repeated crack down on punters by police.

Police in Telangana and other poll going states have launched a crackdown on illegal betting, distribution of money, liquor and other such illegal activities which influence voters.

With 2023 Assembly elections turning hot contest between ruling BRS, Congress and BJP, the winner in 119 assembly constituencies is anyone’s guess.

Telangana elections are set for nail biting finish and stakes are high for ruling BRS, which is trying for a hattrick but facing a tough fight from Congress.

In fact, there is intense discussions and predictions on the winner on Telangana polls.

Who will be the winner?

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao is contesting from Gajwel and Kamareddy, K T Rama Rao from Sircilla, T Harish Rao—Siddipet, Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee president Revanth Reddy from Kodangal and Kamareddy, Etala Rajender (BJP) from Huzurabad and Kamareddy. Another key constituency is Bandi Sanjay’s Karimnagar to name a few.

Betting on poll going states

Bookies, one who facilities gambling, according to reports, are indulging in betting on Assembly elections in Telangana, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Mizoram State which are going to polls now.

Reports say betting is more on who will form the government in Telangana State—BRS or Congress and the next Chief Minister—K Chandrasekhar Rao or A Revanth Reddy.

According to sources, betting on Telangana polls relates to who will get maximum seats– Congress 58-60, BRS 49-51, BJP 5-6, AIMIM 7-8.

For Rajasthan, the stakes are BJP 116-118 and Congress 68-70, Madhya Pradesh BJP 106-108 and Congress 117-119 and Chhattisgarh BJP 37-39 and Congress 50-52.

From horse race to IPL betting, punters fleece gullible people. Andhra Pradesh known for betting, especially during Sankranti festival where cockfights are common despite police crackdown days before the festival.

Police in Telangana have been cracking down on illegal betting, especially during elections, IPL matches, racing season and other important occasions across the State.