Between hope and hardship: Why are millions of youth chasing government jobs?

By Sai Priya

More than twenty-five years after India initiated its economic liberalization, the nation’s deep-seated fascination with the post-colonial state persists with surprising intensity. This is most notably reflected in the enduring obsession of its youth with securing a Sarkari naukri (government job). Traditionally associated with financial stability, job security, and social prestige, government jobs have long been viewed as a desirable career path. For decades, they have been viewed as a standard job due to several benefits such as fixed working hours, pension benefits, and job security. In addition, some government jobs provide subsidised housing, health-care services, and schooling, because of which these positions attract millions of aspirants annually.

Obsession with government jobs



Every year, lakhs of candidates prepare for various government exams such as those conducted by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), Staff Selection Commission (SSC), and state-level Public Service Commissions (PSCs), often investing the prime years of their lives with the hope of securing one coveted position. According to a 2017 survey by the Centre for the Study of Developing Societies (CSDS), over 65% of Indian youth prefer government employment over private-sector jobs or entrepreneurship. This obsession is evident from the fact that nearly 10–13 lakh candidates apply each year for just 800–1000 vacancies in the UPSC Civil Services Examinations– highlighting an intense competition ratio of over 1000 applicants per post. State-level examples are equally staggering; for instance, in Rajasthan (2025), nearly 24.76 lakh individuals applied for 53,749 peon positions, while in Telangana (2022), over 9.5 lakh applied for Group 4 posts. Applicants often include PhD holders, MBAs, and law graduates. This overwhelming response underscores the deepening employment crisis and the allure of government job security.



Harsh reality



Despite such high aspirations, the mismatch between job availability and demand has created a crisis of “aspirational stagnation.” Aspirational stagnation refers to a prolonged phase in a young person’s life where they remain fixated on a particular career aspiration such as clearing a government exam despite repeated failures, limited progress, and narrowing opportunities. With selection rates often below 1%, many aspirants find themselves preparing for 3–7 years without success. This prolonged effort, made at the cost of alternative careers, can significantly delay professional and personal growth. Aspirational stagnation is marked by repetitive cycles of preparation, disappointment, and delay in economic independence, often compounded by psychological distress, low self-confidence, and social pressure.

Economic costs and opportunity loss



The opportunity cost for an aspirant is immense. This includes the loss of immediate employment opportunities, foregone work experience, and the financial burden of preparation. Coaching can cost between Rs. 50,000 and Rs. 2 lakh per annum and living expenses in preparation hubs like Delhi or Hyderabad range from Rs. 8,000 to Rs. 15,000 per month. Over a 3-year period, total costs can exceed Rs. 5–7 lakhs, not accounting for hidden costs like materials and travel, nor the emotional or financial burden on families. Aspirants dedicate the prime years of their twenties to exam preparation years that could otherwise be used to gain work experience, develop professional skills, or explore diverse career opportunities. The longer the preparation continues without result, the steeper the opportunity cost becomes, making aspirational stagnation a deeply structural and personal challenge for many.

Diminishing returns



As competition intensifies (for example, the Telangana State Public Service Commission Group 1 sees a 700:1 applicant-to-seat ratio), the marginal return on preparation diminishes. Even after years of effort, success remains elusive for most. This repeated cycle of failure intensifies frustration and delays life milestones, turning aspirational stagnation into both a structural and deeply personal crisis.

Mental health and social consequences



The psychological toll is equally severe. Prolonged uncertainty, repeated failures, and peer comparison contribute to anxiety, depression, and burnout. A 2023 study published in the International Journal for Research in Applied Science and Engineering Technology (IJRASET) found that 53.3% of surveyed UPSC aspirants rated their mental health as poor. Many reported emotional distress, loneliness, and impaired daily functioning.

The social impact is stark. Aspirants experience delayed financial independence, increased dependence on family, and often face pressure regarding marriage and career decisions. In many cases, their identity becomes defined by the label of an “aspirant,” further complicated by societal expectations and the glorification of government jobs as symbols of upward mobility, especially in lower-middle-class families.

Systemic failures reinforce crisis



Systemic issues such as paper leaks, exam cancellations, and unpredictable recruitment timelines exacerbate the problem. Psychological factors like the sunk cost fallacy, the tendency to persist with an endeavor because of prior investments, keep aspirants entrenched in this cycle. Cultural and societal narratives reinforce the belief that government jobs are the only path to stability and respect.

Pathways for reform



To address aspirational stagnation, a multi-pronged approach is essential. The system of reform must begin within the system of exam itself. First, the government must ensure a predictable, timely, and corruption-free recruitment calendar. Limiting the number of attempts (e.g., 3–4 for General Category) and reducing the age limit (e.g., 28 years for General Category) with due consideration to the existing relaxations for OBC, SC/ST, and other reserved categories could encourage earlier career diversification. Furthermore, introducing career counselling initiatives can guide youth toward alternative paths in the private sector, entrepreneurship, or vocational training. Aspirants must consider a time-bound strategy for preparation, with exit-plans if success remains elusive additionally. Institutions must also create support systems for mental health and career transition assistance to ensure that aspirants are not left without guidance or emotional support. Lastly, there is a need to deconstruct the social narrative that government jobs are the only and safe means for respectable forms of employment. As the world continues to evolve, so do the opportunities it offers. Therefore, the obsession with securing a government job needs to be reconsidered. Young people must broaden their horizons, explore alternative career paths, and leverage their skills to thrive in this dynamic and changing environment.

Reimagining aspirations



Aspirational stagnation is not merely a result of personal ambition gone awry; it reflects deeper structural, cultural, and economic issues. While government jobs remain symbols of security and prestige, the disproportionate pursuit of them has led many youth into a cycle of hope, hardship, and stagnation. Addressing this crisis requires systemic reform, cultural change, and institutional support to create an environment where Indian youth can dream boldly, work productively, and live with dignity whether within or outside the corridors of sarkari service.

Sai Priya is a graduate of Miranda House, University of Delhi. She has enrolled as a Policy scholar at the Global Governance Initiative (GGI). She is currently an intern at the Centre for Development Policy and Practice (CDPP).