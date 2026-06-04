Beware of fake HMWSSB calls, messages: Cyberabad Police

Hyderabad: With rising cases of miscreants impersonating officials of the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) and cheating, the Cyberabad Police have urged the public to remain alert.

A rising number of cases have been reported where fraudsters contact victims through WhatsApp messages, SMS, and phone calls, saying, “Water Bill not Paid,” “Meter Reading not Recorded” or “CAN Number Verification Pending,” and “Water Connection Will Be Disconnected Tonight,” causing panic.

Cybercriminals persuade victims to download malicious applications, including APK files or remote access apps such as QuickSupport. In some instances, small payments ranging from Rs 10 to Rs 20 are requested to gain credibility.

Falling into their trap, victims install the apps only to be robbed of their money.

“In several cases, fraudsters guide victims through video calls and instruct them to perform actions on UPI or banking applications. Without the knowledge or consent of the victims, significant amounts are then fraudulently debited from bank accounts, UPI wallets, and credit cards. Complaints indicate losses ranging from thousands to lakhs of rupees,” said a release from Cyberabad Police.

Once installed, cybercriminals can monitor screens, access OTPs and SMS messages, extract banking credentials, misuse credit card details, and execute unauthorised financial transactions.

Take these precautions to stay safe

Citizens are strongly advised to exercise caution and follow these safety measures:

Do not trust unsolicited calls or messages claiming to be from HMWSSB.

Never download APK files received through WhatsApp, SMS, or unknown links.

Do not install remote access applications such as QuickSupport, AnyDesk, etc., on request from unknown persons.

Do not share OTPs, CVV, UPI PINs, or banking passwords with anyone.

Avoid making payments through suspicious links, even if the amount appears small.

Verify all water bill and connection-related information only through the official HMWSSB website or authorized app.

Be alert if your mobile phone suddenly slows down, freezes, or behaves abnormally after installing any application.

What to do if you are a victim

Disconnect mobile data or internet immediately.

Uninstall any suspicious applications.

Block bank accounts, debit/credit cards, and UPI services without delay.

Change banking passwords and UPI PINs.

Report the incident by calling Cyber Crime Helpline 1930 or lodging a complaint on the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal.