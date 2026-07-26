‘Beware of Indiramma Housing cyber fraud,’ says Hyderabad police

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Commissioner of Police VC Sajjanar on Sunday, July 26, cautioned people against cyber frauds in the name of the Indiramma Housing scheme.

He clarified that with the commencement of the Rs 10,000 Earnest Money Deposit (EMD) payment process for beneficiaries, cybercriminals might try to dupe people using fake calls and unfamiliar links.

Sajjanar stressed that there is no scope for brokers or middlemen in this scheme and that the selection process is completely transparent. As per the rules, the EMD amount paid will remain safe; if a house is not allotted, the government will refund the entire amount directly to the applicant’s original bank account. He advised people not to trust anyone promising, “If you pay money, we will definitely get you a house.”

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He warned that creating panic by saying, “Today is the last date; if you don’t pay immediately, your house will be cancelled,” to force hasty money transfers is the primary tactic used by fraudsters.

Commissioner cautions against APK files

Sajjanar also urged the public not to click on links shared on WhatsApp from unknown people since it could contain APK files that could lead to phone hacking and drained bank accounts. Furthermore, criminals might create fake websites mimicking official government portals to deceive applicants.

He warned that on the pretext of guiding people, cybercriminals may trick them into downloading screen-sharing applications like ‘AnyDesk’ or ‘TeamViewer’ to steal banking details. Beneficiaries must remember that a UPI PIN is required only to pay money, and entering a PIN is never required to receive a refund.

He advised the public not to share photos of Aadhaar cards, bank details, or OTPs with unknown individuals.