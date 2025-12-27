Hyderabad’s restaurants are no longer chasing influencers. Instead, many are becoming influencers themselves. In recent times, the city has witnessed a shift in how restaurants approach social media, especially Instagram. Now, rather than seeing generic promotional content, viewers are being treated to advertising wrapped in short films, humour-driven skits, and cinematic food shots.

Interestingly, while it is clear that these are advertisements, viewers do not mind because the content is just that entertaining, relatable, and funny. The promotional message blends seamlessly into the storytelling. A win-win for both restaurants and the viewers.

Five eateries caught Siasat.com’s eye for their creative approach. Some use humour and playful skits, while others lean into dramatic, cinematic shots. A handful even turn everyday moments into relatable content, showing how Hyderabad eateries are now thinking like content creators.

1. Moyaaah

You cannot be on Instagram without stumbling upon a reel by Moyaaah. Founded by Mujahid Hussain, he often takes centre stage on Moyaaah’s page. Sometimes he appears in a pink wig, sometimes he is painted green as a Christmas Grinch, and sometimes he is the Godfather. The videos are quirky, funny, and pure brainrot, but they always grab attention, making the restaurant impossible to scroll past. Between playful skits and over-the-top antics, Moyaaah has turned its social media feed into a show in itself, where the personality is as much the attraction as their burgers.

2. Habitat Cafe and Habit

Started in 2023, Habitat Cafe instantly went viral for its content. The staff regularly appear on the page, especially the server Sukant, who has now become a local celebrity. You just know a reel is going to be a hit when popular content creators Rizwan and Anwar Kamran show up. The best part about Habitat’s Instagram is its unpredictability. One reel might be aesthetic shots of the food, the next a cinematic short film, and the next, Anwar Kamran being delightfully weird.

Their food delivery app, Habit, has its own Instagram page, which feels like it was created purely for Rizwan and Anwar to have fun. The content is funny, feel-good, and utterly chaotic in the best way- like a full-blown Gen Z dream that keeps viewers coming back for more.

3. Peshawar

Peshawar’s Instagram stands out for its founder-led content where Abdul Moid takes centre stage. The page has carved a niche by blending storytelling with cinematic food shots, while Moid recites pop-culture references in shayaris, giving each reel a distinctive personality. From rich kebab platters to karahis, the food is always front and centre, but it is the quirky, creative narration that keeps viewers engaged. The Instagram feed feels like a carefully curated storybook of the restaurant, where tradition meets a modern twist.

4. Maheshwari Chaat

While around for over 20 years in Hyderabad, Maheshwari Chaat has recently stepped up its social media game. Their Instagram reels take viewers behind the scenes, showing the preparation of different menu items with a focus on the craft and care that goes into each dish. A friendly guide walks viewers through the process, making the content feel personal and engaging. The combination of authentic kitchen moments and approachable storytelling has helped Maheshwari Chaat connect with customers in a way that goes beyond traditional advertisements.

5. Haiking Chinese Restaurant

One of Hyderabad’s most iconic Indo‑Chinese eateries, Haiking blends decades of culinary tradition with engaging social content. Third-generation owner Tadd Liu often features in the reels, taking viewers behind the scenes and sharing the story behind signature dishes. The content is beautifully shot, turning steaming bowls of noodles and crispy starters into a visual treat. Each reel feels like a mini culinary journey, highlighting the restaurant’s family‑run roots and its evolution across the city. With storytelling woven into every post, Haiking turns traditional food posts into a flavorful, engaging experience that keeps viewers hooked.