Beyond Money: Scams erode trust in Indian- American community

New Jersey: In a modest hall in Maywood, New Jersey, seniors, students, and families gathered to confront a growing menace that has quietly reshaped lives across the Indian American community — scams that drain savings, shatter trust and, increasingly, pull young people into serious legal trouble.

The awareness event, held on Sunday afternoon, marked the public launch of ‘Help Before Scam (HBS)’, a community initiative founded by Anil Mangukia, aimed at stopping fraud before irreversible damage is done.

“Scams do not steal the money. They steal the trust, they steal the peace of mind and the family stability,” Mangukia told the audience, urging families to talk openly about scam tactics and warning signs.

In the last year alone, dozens of such cases have been reported from across the country, with Indian American senior citizens and young students from India becoming victims of such a scam, resulting in many of them losing their life savings or ending up in jail.

Much of the discussion focused on how scammers exploit fear and authority. Frances Nicotra, a New Jersey-based attorney, explained that seniors are often targeted precisely because they are conditioned to be respectful and responsive.

“They could sound the sweetest, they could be the most charming,” Nicotra said, warning that scammers rely on friendliness and urgency to extract personal information. Nicotra stressed that urgency itself should raise suspicion.

“Anything calling for your personal information, threatening an arrest, threatening something bad’s going to happen to you, it’s never that urgent, ever under any circumstance,” she said, advising seniors to pause, refuse to share details and verify independently before responding.

The event also addressed a disturbing trend involving students, particularly international students, who are being recruited as couriers in gold and cash scams. Speakers warned that offers of quick money often end with arrests and long prison sentences.

“Anybody offers you that type of money, don’t ever indulge in that,” said Harold D’Souza, describing such offers as clear red flags. D’Souza’s remarks carried weight as he recounted his own experience of labour trafficking after arriving legally in the US in 2003. Describing the moment, he realised he was trapped, he said, “In one second, I lost four things. I lost my hope, I lost my courage, I lost my voice, and I lost my freedom.”

Addressing students directly, D’Souza warned against shortcuts that promise fast returns. “A short-term pain is a long-term gain, but a short-term gain is a long-term pain,” he said, adding that easy money schemes can devastate families that have invested heavily in education abroad. Speakers repeatedly emphasised the importance of early reporting and intervention. Nicotra urged victims or potential victims to seek help immediately.

“Nine one one is always, always the best,” she said, while also advising calls to banks, Adult Protective Services and trusted family members if a suspicious call is received. Several speakers acknowledged that law enforcement often arrests low-level participants while those directing scams remain hidden.

Calling scams “a criminal enterprise”, Nicotra said agencies must push further up the chain to dismantle networks that prey on vulnerable populations rather than recycling arrests at the bottom. Mangukia said HBS aims to bridge the gap between policing and prevention by spreading practical knowledge within families, community centres and student networks.

“Knowledge is power”, Nicotra added. “It helps you maintain your agency.” US authorities have repeatedly warned of rising impersonation and courier scams, with billions of dollars lost nationwide in recent years. Community-driven efforts like the HBS initiative reflect a growing recognition that education and vigilance, especially within immigrant communities, may be the most effective first line of defence against an evolving threat.