US lawmaker’s ‘feels like Pakistan’ remark on Dallas triggers row

Republican Congressman Brandon Gill said constituents are concerned about the Islamisation of parts of Dallas, citing changes in neighbourhoods, malls and the construction of mosques.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by P N Sree Harsha  |   Published: 8th February 2026 9:26 am IST|   Updated: 8th February 2026 9:27 am IST
Republican Congressman Brandon Gill.

New York: An American lawmaker has voiced concern over the “Islamisation” of areas in certain constituencies in the US state of Texas, saying visiting local malls there “feels like you’re in Pakistan, not Dallas.”

“I hear from constituents all the time who are deeply and desperately concerned about the Islamisation of the Dallas area.” Congressman Brandon Gill said during an interview with Real America’s Voice on Friday.

The Republican lawmaker said his constituents are hearing about “mosques that are popping up near land that they or their family have owned for generations.”

“We have entire communities who are being transformed. And you hear about constituents talking about going to their local malls, and you look around, and it feels like you’re in Pakistan, not Dallas, Texas. That’s a problem,” he added.

Islamic migration killing America we know and love: Brandon Gill

“Mass Islamic migration is killing the America we know and love,” he said in a social media post.

Gill represents Texas’ 26th Congressional District in the US House of Representatives.

Gill was elected to Congress in 2024 and serves on the House Judiciary, Budget, and Oversight Committees, including the DOGE Subcommittee, “where he focuses on securing the border, protecting life, eradicating government waste, and restoring America’s economic strength.”

His remarks triggered a row online, with his comments drawing sharp reactions on social media.

(This story is edited by Siasat newsdesk)

