Bhadrachalam building collapse: Rescued worker dies at hospital

Hyderabad: A worker rescued from an under-construction building that caved in on Wednesday, March 26, in Telangana’s Bhadrachalam died on Thursday, March 27, while undergoing treatment.

The ground plus five-story building at Super Bazaar Centre collapsed due to an alleged structural issue. Two persons were feared trapped under the debris. The National Disaster Relief Force (NDRF) and the fire department launched immediate relief operations to rescue the trapped workers.

A worker, Ch Kameshwar Rao, was spotted by the rescue team on the ground floor and he was brought out from the debris at around 2:30 am. He was rushed to Government Area Hospital, where he died while being treated.

Also Read Chajja collapses in Pathargatti, injures one

His death has sparked protests by his family members, who resorted to heated arguments with police personnel and officials. They obstructed district collector Jitesh V Patil’s official vehicle from moving ahead, demanding justice for the family of the deceased worker.

The rescue operations were going on to save another worker, P Ravinder, who was said to be trapped under the debris. Collector Patil, superintendent of police B Rohith Raju and other senior officials camped at Bhadrachalam to monitor rescue operations.

The collapsed building was owned by an individual, Shaik Moulana alias Sripathi, who runs a trust and built a temple on the ground floor a few years ago. He was said to have obtained permission for constructing two floors but erected a five storied structure. He surrendered to the police after the incident.

The building collapsed when six persons were reportedly working on the site. At the time of the collapse, four workers left for lunch. The owner of the building, Shaik Maulana aka Sripati and his family were also out for lunch.