Chajja collapses in Pathargatti, injures one

Hyderabad: A chajja or roof hang reportedly collapsed in Pathergatti, injuring one person on Wednesday, March 26.

The 4-5 feet chajja collapsed near Zohra Suits and Sarees Shop, opposite Sahran Hotel, at around 8 pm, causing grievous injuries to one person who was standing below it.

The man was walking on the stretch when a big portion of window roof suddenly fell on him. Due to the injury, the man collapsed and was rushed to a nearby local hospital for treatment.

On information, the police reached the spot and inspected the area. Pathargatti is a heritage building and the authorities are taking up conservation works to protect it.

Pathargatti is a boulevard constructed of stone located near the Madina centre in Hyderabad. The two-storied structures were constructed using granite and were originally designed to house shops on the ground floor and residences on the first floor.

It was built during the reign of the last Nizam of Hyderabad State, Mir Osman Ali Khan, in 1911. As the building was constructed in stone or Pathar, it was named Pathargatti. It was designed in a distinctive Osmanian architecture style. Pathargatti was a prominent business hub in Hyderabad for the past one century. Pathargatti market is Hyderabad’s first stone-arcaded market.

Also Read Seven injured as slab falls off at Pathargatti market

Earlier this week, seven persons were injured after a slab fell off at the Pathargatti market.

The incident occurred when a slab fell off in front of the Anand Bhawan in Pathergatti Kaman. Four of the injured persons were shifted to Osmania General Hospital, while others were shifted to Asra Hospital. The customers were injured while passing through the area.