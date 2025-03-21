Seven injured as slab falls off at Pathargatti market

Hyderabad: Seven persons were injured after a slab fell off at the Pathargatti market in Hyderabad on Thursday, March 20.

The incident occurred occurred when a slab fell off in front of the Anand Bhawan in Pathergatti Kaman. Four of the injured persons were shifted to Osmania General Hospital while others were shifted to Asra hospital. The customers were injured while passing through the area.

The incident has raised concerns over public safety and questions the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation’s (GHMC) role in ensuring the same.

Following the incident, Charminar MLA Mir Zufelqar Ali visited the area and enquired about the mishap.

Addressing the media, Ali said, “The incident occurred between 10:30 -11:00 pm. The authorities did not apply the stucco properly hence the slab fell and the visitors were injured.” The MLA urged the GHMC commissioner, who is also in charge of the Quli Qutb Shah Urban Development Authority (QQSUDA) to take strict action against those in charge of the repair work.

Ali further said that visitors were injured in a similar incident in the past. He questioned engineers from the QQSSUDA regarding the quality of the material used for the repair work.

“The government is spending crores of rupees to restore the heritage buildings and if there is such inconsistency in repairing these the government must take action against those responsible,” he concluded.