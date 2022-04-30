Bhadrachalam: Male nurse molests pregnant woman during surgery; suspended

Hyderabad: In a deplorable incident, a woman was allegedly molested by a male nurse while undergoing surgery at a hospital in Bhadrachalam.

The accused, 60-year-old Lal Khan, who was a Male Nurse Orderly (MNO), was on duty and allegedly committed the act in an inebriated state. Upon learning about the incident, the hospital authorities suspended him.

The victim is an auxiliary midwife from the same hospital and was undergoing caesarian surgery at the time of the incident. It is to be noted that few members of the hospital staff tried to cover up the incident. The victim was asked not to reveal the incident to anyone.