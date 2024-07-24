Bhadrachalam MLA turns surgeon amidst floods, delivers babies

Hyderabad: Bhadrachalam MLA Tellam Venkata Rao, also a qualified surgeon, stepped in to perform emergency surgeries on two pregnant women at Bhadrachalam government hospital amidst the flood crisis in the area.

Heavy rains and flooding had brought normal life to a halt, and the women were moved to the hospital by officials. However, the hospital was short-staffed, with four out of five surgeons recently transferred and one on court duty.

When the two women developed abdominal pains, hospital authorities determined that transporting them to other hospitals would be impossible due to the floods. They called upon MLA Venkat Rao, known for his surgical expertise for assistance and he turned up.

Also Read Telangana: Bhadrachalam BRS MLA Tellam Venkat Rao joins Congress

Bhadrachalam MLA performs C-sections

The MLA, who recently ditched the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) for the ruling Congress party was present in his constituency to oversee flood relief operations, took immediate control at the hospital and performed cesarean sections on two women. B Swapna and P Pushpaleela each delivered a baby—a boy and a girl, respectively—during their second pregnancies.

Venkata Rao, a trained surgeon who previously worked at the same hospital, expressed his commitment to continue serving the local community.

He also acknowledged the contributions of anaesthesiologist Dr. Mallesh, gynaecologist Dr. Srinidhi, and nursing staff members Kalyani, Vijaylakshmi, Meena, Sita, and Bhavani, whose collaborative efforts led to the success of the surgeries.