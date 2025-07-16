Bhadradri-Kothagudem district wins National Geo-Spatial Practitioner Award

Hyderabad: The Bhadradri-Kothagudem district in Telangana has been honoured with the prestigious National Geo-Spatial Practitioner Award.

District Collector Jitesh V Patil will receive the award at IIT-Bombay on July 17, Thursday, during the Open Source GIS Day celebrations, where the award will be personally presented by former ISRO chairman Kiran Kumar.

The recognition comes in light of the collector’s innovative use of Geographical Information System (GIS) technology during floods in the Godavari River. For the first time, GIS was used to identify flood-prone villages, enabling the administration to issue timely alerts. This proactive approach minimised loss of life and property during the floods.

Beyond immediate response, collector Jitesh V Patil also spearheaded field-level problem-solving using geospatial data and provided training to students on leveraging geographic technology to address community challenges.

The announcement of the award was made on Tuesday by district public relations officer Asgar Ali, who highlighted the significant impact of GIS in disaster management and local capacity-building efforts led by the district administration.