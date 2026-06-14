Bhadradri Kothagudem jolted by minor earthquake

The earthquake occurred at 2:26 AM.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: |   Updated:
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Hyderabad: Panic prevailed in Bhadradri Kothagudem after the district was jolted by a minor earthquake of 3.8 magnitude in the early hours of Sunday, June 14.

The earthquake occurred at 2:26 am. Though no damage or casualties have been reported, the sudden tremors triggered fear, prompting people to rush out of their homes.

A video shared on social media showed, a fan shaking due to the earthquake.

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Previous incident

On February 25, 2026, Mancherial district of Telangana witnessed an earthquake of 3.9 magnitude. The incident occurred around 11:49 pm. The depth of the quake was 10 km.

On February 10, residents of Hyderabad witnessed a brief moment of panic after they felt an earthquake in parts of the city.

The incident occurred around 10:10 am on February 10 in the Metkhanguda area of Gajularamaram and Quthbullapur, where locals sensed unusual ground movement accompanied by a loud sound.

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Panicked residents living in gated communities and apartment complexes rushed out of their homes.

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: |   Updated:

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