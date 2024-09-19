Bhadradri temple priest suspended after sexual abuse FIR

Hyderabad: In a significant development at the Bhadrachalam Sri Seetha Ramachandra Swamy Devasthanam, chief priest Podicheti Seetharamanujacharyulu has been suspended following serious allegations of sexual abuse against him.

An FIR was filed at the Tadepalligudem town police station in Andhra Pradesh, accusing a priest of sexual abuse of his daughter-in-law.

The allegations extend to Charyulu for allegedly concealing this information from the temple authorities.

The case came to light when the daughter-in-law filed a complaint on August 14, claiming that her father-in-law had sexually assaulted her and that her aunt and other family members harassed her for Rs 10 lakh.

In response to these allegations, the Executive Officer of Bhadradri Devasthanam, L Rama Devi, issued an official order suspending both Charyulu and his adopted son, Tirumala Venkata Seetharam, as per directives from the Endowment Commissioner.