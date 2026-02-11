Bhagam Bhag 2 makers drop Govinda, what could be the reason?

Mumbai: Veteran Bollywood actor Govinda has reportedly been dropped from Bhagam Bhag 2, the sequel to Priyadarshan’s 2006 hit comedy Bhagam Bhag. The original film starred Govinda alongside Akshay Kumar and Paresh Rawal and went on to become a major success, largely due to Govinda’s comic timing.

According to latest reports, the sequel will feature a fresh storyline, and Govinda has been replaced by Manoj Bajpayee. The film is expected to go on floors in Mumbai next month.

Paresh Rawal confirms exit

Paresh Rawal has confirmed the casting change and said that Akshay Kumar and Manoj Bajpayee will make for a “different and unique combination.” Speaking about Govinda’s exit, Rawal stated that he was unaware of the reason but added that the team would miss him.

Govinda’s absence from the sequel has disappointed fans who were hoping to see the original trio reunite. The actor has struggled to make a successful comeback in recent years despite remaining in the news.

What could be the reason?

Speculation about his exit has also been linked to personal controversies. In October 2024, Govinda reportedly sustained a gunshot injury to his leg in what was described as an accidental incident. Also, rumours about trouble in his marriage with Sunita Ahuja are rife, with reports suggesting she had filed for divorce on grounds of cruelty and infidelity. While Govinda denied the claims, the ongoing controversy reportedly affected his public image and professional prospects.

With Bhagam Bhag 2 moving ahead without him, it appears Govinda has missed out on a major opportunity to return to the big screen in a franchise that once defined his comic legacy.