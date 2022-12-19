Bhagavad Gita mentioned in NCERT textbooks for class 6, 7

The Bhagavad Gita is mentioned in the NCERT textbooks for classes VI and VII, and its shlokas are found in the Sanskrit textbooks for classes XI and XII, the Lok Sabha was informed on Monday.

The Minister of State for Education, Annapurna Devi, responded in writing, stating that the ministry had established the Indian Knowledge System (IKS) Division in the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) in 2020 with a vision to promote interdisciplinary and trans-disciplinary research on all aspects of Indian Knowledge Systems (IKS), preserve, and disseminate IKS knowledge for future research and societal applications.

She said that the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) has started the creation of National Curriculum Frameworks, inviting input from a variety of parties, including different ministries, departments, states, and union territories, pulling from grassroots levels.

The traditional knowledge of India that is both durable and works toward the welfare of all is referenced in the National Education Policy (NEP) 2022 Paragraph 4.27, she said.

“We must comprehend our legacy and impart the “Indian way” of doing things to the rest of the world if we are to become the knowledge power of this century,” she added.