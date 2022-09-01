Bhagawat, Nadda others to participate in coordination meet in Raipur

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, its sar-karyawah (general secretary) Dattatreya Hosabale, BJP president J P Nadda and its general secretary B L Santosh will be attending the meeting

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India|   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 1st September 2022 5:17 pm IST
Bhagawat, Nadda others to participate in coordination meet in Raipur
Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat (Twitter)

Nagpur: The annual all-India coordination meeting of various organisations affiliated to the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) will be held in Chhattisgarh’s capital Raipur from September 10 to 12, a Sangh spokesperson said here on Thursday.

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, its sar-karyawah (general secretary) Dattatreya Hosabale, BJP president J P Nadda and its general secretary B L Santosh will be attending the meeting, among others. Such a meeting is held once a year, said all-India publicity chief of the RSS Sunil Ambekar.

Also Read
RSS involved in series of bomb blasts in India, claims ex-member

Top office-bearers of the Bhartiya Mazdoor Sangh, Vishva Hindu Parishad, Akhil Bhartiya Vidyarthi Parishad, Bhartiya Kisan Sangh, Vidya Bharti and representatives of total of 36 organisations will participate in the meeting, he said.

MS Education Academy

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button