Bhagyanagar Ganesh Utsav Samithi asks Bandi Sanjay to take action on Rohingyas

Hyderabad: A delegation of Ganesh Sena, a youth wing of Bhagyanagar Ganesh Utsav Samithi (BGUS), on Saturday, February 28, met Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay seeking his intervention on illegal Rohingya and Bangladeshi Muslim intruders in Hyderabad and Telangana.

The delegation expressed serious concern over the growing issue and elaborated on the potential security implications, particularly in areas surrounding key defence establishments and other sensitive locations, a release from BGUS stated.

They said that such illegal settlements pose challenges to national security and public safety and also have a socio-economic impact on local communities.

The influx of illegal infiltration is adversely affecting traditional-based and small-scale occupations of economically weaker sections among local Hindu communities, they said.

Bandi Sanjay heard the issue patiently and said that appropriate action would be initiated after coordinating with the state government and relevant agencies, BGUS added.

Temple in Barkas vandalised

On February 24, the Sri Dwimukha Anjaneya Swamy Temple (Hanuman Temple) in Barkas was found vandalised, triggering unease among residents. Two days later, Chandrayangutta police arrested three minors, reportedly from Myanmar, for the incident.

According to the police, the children broke the temple lock with a stone, stole a copper vessel and damaged the idol. They were later produced before the Juvenile Justice Board and were sent to an Observation Home in Saidabad.

Later, national spokesperson of Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP), Ravinuthala Shashidhar, accused the arrestees of belonging to the Rohingya Muslim community and blamed the state government of sacrificing national security for vote bank and appeasement politics.