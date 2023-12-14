Bhajan Lal Sharma to take oath as Raj CM on his birthday

Jaipur: Bhajan Lal Sharma, BJP’s Chief Minister-designate, will take oath on his birthday, December 15, and he will also be the first CM from the Jaipur Assembly seat.

Officials said the entry of tourists will remain closed in the Albert Hall for one day due to the preparations for the swearing-in ceremony. At the same time, strict security arrangements have been made in the entire area.

Rajasthan Chief Minister-designate Bhajan Lal Sharma and two Deputy Chief Ministers Diya Kumari and Premchand Bairwa will take oath on December 15. Preparations are being made to make this function grand outside the Albert Hall (Ram Nivas Bagh). Invitations have been sent to the Chief Ministers of BJP-ruled states, Prime Minister Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, and party chief J.P. Nadda for the ceremony.

A glimpse of PM Modi’s guarantees will also be seen in the swearing-in function. Special counters have been set up at the venue where BJP flags, hoarding, posters and banners highlighting all the public welfare schemes of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.