Bhajanlal Sharma to take oath as Rajasthan CM on Dec 15

Rajasthan BJP has sent invitations to Chief Ministers and Deputy Chief Ministers of BJP ruled states for the swearing-in ceremony.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 13th December 2023 2:49 pm IST
Jaipur: Rajasthan Chief Minister-designate Bhajanlal Sharma will take oath as the 14th Chief Minister of Rajasthan on December 15.

The swearing-in ceremony will take place outside Albert Hall in Jaipur.

On Wednesday, CM-designate Bhajanlal Sharma visited Sanga Baba temple in Sanganer while the Deputy Chief Minister-designate Diya Kumari paid her obeisance at Aaradhya Govinddev in Jaipur.

The Chief Minister-designate Bhajan Lal has not yet revealed the list of possible cabinet ministers.

After a meeting of the legislature party, Bhajan Lal, also met the Governor to stake claim to form the government.

“Together with all the BJP leaders, we will do all-round development of Rajasthan,” he said.

