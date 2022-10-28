‘Bhakti’ in politics is road to dictatorship, says Kharge

Published: 28th October 2022
Government should solve hunger problem than discrediting bodies: Kharge
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge

New Delhi: Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Friday drew a distinction in “Bhakti” in religion and politics and how it was dangerous in the latter.

“Bhakti in religion may be a road to the salvation of the soul. But in politics, Bhakti or hero-worship is a sure road to degradation and to eventual dictatorship”, he said in a tweet after visiting the B.R. Ambedkar Memorial here to pay tribute.

He also visited the mazaar of Maulana Abul Kalam Azad to pay tribute.

“A revolutionary freedom fighter and India’s First Education Minister, he believed in our country’s democratic and secular credentials and strongly opposed the idea of partition on religious lines,” he said in another tweet.

Kharge, who took charge as the new Congress chief on Wednesday, said that the BJP and the RSS are “attempting to replace the Baba Saheb’s Constitution with Sangh Constitution” but his Congress will not let this happen.

