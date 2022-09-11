Bharat Jodo Yatra in Kanyakumari

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India|   Posted by Mansoor Hameed  |   Published: 11th September 2022 12:07 pm IST
Bharat Jodo Yatra in Kanyakumari
Kanyakumari: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi interacts with students of a school during the ongoing 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' of Congress, in Kanyakumari district, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. (PTI Photo/R Senthil Kumar)
Kanyakumari: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with a child during the ongoing ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ of Congress, in Kanyakumari district. (PTI Photo)
Kanyakumari: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi along with party workers participates in ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ of Congress, in Kanyakumari district, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. (PTI Photo/R Senthil Kumar)
Kanyakumari: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi interacts with a student of a school during the ongoing ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ of Congress, in Kanyakumari district, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. (PTI Photo/R Senthil Kumar)

