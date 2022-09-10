Kanyakumari: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with party workers during the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', in Kanyakumari, Friday, Sept. 9, 2022. Kanyakumari: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel and party workers during his 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', in Kanyakumari, Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022. Kanyakumari: Congress workers during the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', in Kanyakumari, Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022. Kanyakumari: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel and other party workers during the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', in Kanyakumari, Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022. Kanyakumari: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with senior leaders Bhupesh Baghel, KC Venugopal and 'Bharat Yatris' during the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', in Kanyakumari, Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022. Kanyakumari: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with senior leaders Bhupesh Baghel, KC Venugopal and P Chidambaram during his 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', in Kanyakumari, Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022. Kanyakumari: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi along with party workers participates in 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' of Congress, in Kanyakumari district, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. Kanyakumari: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in a meeting with locals during the ongoing 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' of Congress, in Kanyakumari district, Friday, Sept. 9, 2022. Kanyakumari: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in a meeting with locals during the ongoing 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' of Congress, in Kanyakumari district, Friday, Sept. 9, 2022. Kanyakumari: Congress workers take rest during the ongoing 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' of Congress, in Kanyakumari district, Friday, Sept. 9, 2022. ( Kanyakumari: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addresses media during the ongoing 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' of Congress, at Puliyurkurichi in Kanyakumari district, Friday, Sept. 9, 2022. Kanyakumari: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with party workers during the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', in Kanyakumari, Friday, Sept. 9, 2022. (PTI Photo/ R Senthil Kumar) Kanyakumari: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with party workers during the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', at Puliyurkurichi in Kanyakumari, Friday, Sept. 9, 2022. Kanyakumari: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with party workers during the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', at Puliyurkurichi in Kanyakumari, Friday, Sept. 9, 2022. Kanyakumari: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi interacts with party workers during the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', in Kanyakumari, Friday, Sept. 9, 2022. Puliyurkurichi: Political activist Yogendra Yadav with Congress 'padyatris' takes rest during the party's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', at Puliyurkurichi in Kanyakumari district, Friday, Sept. 9, 2022. Kanyakumari: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi interacts with party workers during the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', in Kanyakumari district, Friday, Sept. 9, 2022. Kanyakumari: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with party workers during the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', in Kanyakumari district, Friday, Sept. 9, 2022. Kanyakumari: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with party workers during the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', in Kanyakumari district, Friday, Sept. 9, 2022.