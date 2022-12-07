Bharat Jodo Yatra in Kota

Photo of Asian News International Asian News International|   Posted by Minhaj Adnan  |   Published: 7th December 2022 2:01 pm IST
Kota, Dec 07 (ANI): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with party's General Secretary in-charge of Karanataka Randeep Singh Surjewala and party leader Sachin Pilot during the party's Bharat Jodo Yatra, at Dara Station, in Kota on Wednesday. (ANI Photo)
Kota, Dec 07 (ANI): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi interacts with padayatris during the party’s Bharat Jodo Yatra, at Dara Station, in Kota on Wednesday. (ANI Photo)
Kota, Dec 07 (ANI): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with party’s General Secretary in-charge of Karanataka Randeep Singh Surjewala and party leader Sachin Pilot during the party’s Bharat Jodo Yatra, at Dara Station, in Kota on Wednesday. (ANI Photo)
Kota, Dec 07 (ANI): Social activist Aruna Roy joins Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during the Bharat Jodo Yatra, at Dara Station, in Kota on Wednesday. (ANI Photo)

