Bharat Jodo Yatra in Kota

Kota, Dec 07 (ANI): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi interacts with padayatris during the party's Bharat Jodo Yatra, at Dara Station, in Kota on Wednesday. (ANI Photo) Kota, Dec 07 (ANI): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with party's General Secretary in-charge of Karanataka Randeep Singh Surjewala and party leader Sachin Pilot during the party's Bharat Jodo Yatra, at Dara Station, in Kota on Wednesday. (ANI Photo) Kota, Dec 07 (ANI): Social activist Aruna Roy joins Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during the Bharat Jodo Yatra, at Dara Station, in Kota on Wednesday. (ANI Photo)