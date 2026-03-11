Bharat Taxi service will expand to all big cities, talukas: MoS Cooperation

New Delhi: The government on Wednesday, March 11, said the cooperative sector ride-hailing service Bharat Taxi will be expanded to all big cities and talukas in the next 2-3 years.

In reply to questions on job creation by cooperative societies in the Rajya Sabha, Minister of State for Cooperation Krishan Pal said Bharat Taxi was started to empower drivers and increase their income.

“Its booking can be done easily through the mobile app. It has full guarantee of security and also provides complete transparency. It has been integrated with Delhi Police,” Pal said.

The minister said Bharat Taxi is operational in Delhi-NCR, Gujarat’s Ahmedabad, Rajkot, Somnath, Dwarka.

“In the next two or three years, we will take the service to all big cities and talukas. I would like to tell the House that up till now, 4 lakh drivers have been registered with it,” Pal said.

Last month, Union Cooperation Minister Amit Shah launched Bharat Taxi, the country’s first cooperative-run ride-hailing platform.

Bharat Taxi platform, which has been established by India’s top eight co-operative organisations including dairy major Amul, will enhance drivers’ income significantly, besides giving them ownership.