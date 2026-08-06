BharatNet links over 10K Telangana Gram Panchayats: Govt

Hyderabad: Union Telecommunications Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Wednesday, August 5, said that 10,833 Gram Panchayats are connected in Telangana under the BharatNet project as of June 30

He said approximately 10,022 villages in the state have mobile coverage, out of which 9,929 villages were covered with 4G or 5G connectivity. On the last day of June, 412 mobile towers were commissioned in Telangana under Digital Bharat Nidhi (DBN) funded projects, covering 493 villages.

The minister said that the Centre has approved the Telangana government’s proposal to implement the Amended BharatNet Program (ABP).

“The BharatNet initiative has approved the provisions of broadband connectivity in a phased manner to all gram panchayats in India, including in Telangana,” Scindia said.

The government has approved the ABP under a design, build, operate and maintain model to upgrade the existing network created under Phase 1and Phase 2 of the BharatNet Project and to create an incremental network for new gram panchayats, its operation and maintenance and provision of 1.5 crore fibre-based internet connections.

The Department of Posts has undertaken several measures to improve postal infrastructure in Telangana.

Advanced Postal Technology (APT) has been rolled out in all the Post Offices in Telangana Circle.

Approximately 5,427 Branch Post Offices have been equipped with mobile devices, providing a unified digital platform for postal, banking, insurance and people-centric services.