Bharti Airtel denies claims of data breach of over 375 million users

Bharti Airtel has denied reports claiming that the data of 375 million customers has been breached and listed for sale.
On its X handle, it wrote, “There has been a report alleging that Airtel customer data has been compromised. This is nothing short of a desperate attempt to tarnish Airtel’s reputation by vested interests. We have done a thorough investigation and can confirm that there has been no breach whatsoever from Airtel systems”.
The clarification from Airtel comes amid claims that the telecom company was hacked by a China-based threat actor identified as ‘xenZen.’
It was also claimed that the data, including Aadhaar numbers, phone numbers, email IDs, addresses, and parents’ names, was put up for sale on a dark web forum for USD 50,000.
However, now, these claims have been denied by the telecom company.