Bharti Airtel denies claims of data breach of over 375 million users

Reports claimed that the data was put up for sale on a dark web forum.

Updated: 5th July 2024 2:13 pm IST
Bharti Airtel has denied reports claiming that the data of 375 million customers has been breached and listed for sale.

On its X handle, it wrote, “There has been a report alleging that Airtel customer data has been compromised. This is nothing short of a desperate attempt to tarnish Airtel’s reputation by vested interests. We have done a thorough investigation and can confirm that there has been no breach whatsoever from Airtel systems”.

The clarification from Airtel comes amid claims that the telecom company was hacked by a China-based threat actor identified as ‘xenZen.’

It was also claimed that the data, including Aadhaar numbers, phone numbers, email IDs, addresses, and parents’ names, was put up for sale on a dark web forum for USD 50,000.

However, now, these claims have been denied by the telecom company.

