Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa getting divorced? Truth out

Hyderabad: Just days after actress Mouni Roy officially announced her divorce from husband Suraj Nambiar, another celebrity separation rumour has now left television fans shocked. This time, the buzz surrounded one of the most loved couples from the comedy and TV industr Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa.

The couple, known for their strong chemistry, humour and entertaining on-screen appearances, have found themselves at the centre of viral rumours claiming trouble in their marriage. The reports quickly spread across social media platforms, leaving fans worried about their relationship status.

However, Bharti Singh has now reacted strongly to the rumours and completely dismissed them.

Bharti Singh reacts to separation rumours

Addressing the ongoing speculation, Bharti called the reports “baseless” and “ghatiya”, making it clear that there is absolutely no truth to the claims about separation. The comedian also expressed disappointment over such false stories being circulated online.

In one of her recent YouTube vlogs, Bharti jokingly pretended to address the rumours and sarcastically said she could no longer live with Haarsh because “cracks” had started appearing in their relationship. However, she later clarified that the statements were made purely in humour and were not serious.

Speaking in Hindi during the vlog, Bharti said, “Doston main ab Harsh ke saath nahi reh sakti kyunki hum dono ke beech daraarein aane lagi hain… aisi bahut saari ghatiya news aa rahi hain jo bahut hi galat hai. Hum bilkul bhi alag nahi ho sakte.”

She further joked about how dramatic headlines often claim “khataas” in celebrity relationships and laughed while saying the only “khataas” at home is because lemons are not good these days.

With her humorous clarification, Bharti assured fans that everything is perfectly fine between her and Haarsh and that they are not heading for separation.

Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa’s family life

Bharti and Haarsh remain one of television’s most adored celebrity couples. The duo are parents to two sons. Their elder son Lakshya, lovingly called Golla, was born on April 3, 2022. Their younger son, born on December 19, 2025, has been named Yashveer, whom the couple affectionately calls Kaju.

Currently, Bharti Singh is hosting Laughter Chefs alongside judge Harpal Singh Sokhi, while Haarsh Limbachiyaa continues focusing on his writing and production projects.