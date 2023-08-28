Bharti Singh becomes ‘mommy’ again, welcomes new family member

Recently, Haarsh surprised wife Bharti and their son Golla with a special gift

Photo of Rasti Amena Rasti Amena Follow on Twitter |   Published: 28th August 2023 4:13 pm IST
Bharti Singh and Haarsh with their cute son (Instagram)

Mumbai: One of the most loved couples of Indian entertainment industry, Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa, got married in 2017. They have garnered immense fan following across the country. They welcomed their first child, baby boy on April 3, 2022.

And now, Haarsh and Bharti have become proud parents once again to a cute litte pet. Recently, Haarsh surprised Bharti and their son Golla with a special gift – a newborn puppy. They announced the arrival of their new family member in their recent vlog.

In yesterday’s YouTube video, Bharti showed their new home that they’ve prepared for their new pet. In her previous vlog, the comedian shared with her fans that they have named their little puppy ‘Bhura’ (which means brown in Hindi).

