Bharti Singh quits The Kapil Sharma Show?

Mumbai: The Kapil Sharma Show is returning with another laughter riot as makers are gearing for the new season which is expected to arrive on TV soon. Hosted by Kapil Sharma, TKSS is coming back with season 4 and audience will get to see new faces in the upcoming edition.

Speculations were rife that all the team members including Kiku Sharda, Chandan Prabhakar, Sumona Chakravarti, Krushna Abhishek and special judge Archana Puran Singh will be returning to the show except Bharti Singh.

‘Won’t be able to be regular,’ Bharti Singh

A few reports said that she is won’t be TKSS’s new season as she is currently busy is shooting Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs 9. It was also speculated that she has bid adieu to the comedy show as she wants to be with her newborn.

Kapil Sharma, Krushna Abhishek and Bharti singh (Instagram)

However, in her latest conversation with Pinkvilla, Bharti Singh cleared the air and confirmed that she did not quit The Kapil Sharma Show. She said that she is still a part of it but won’t actively be a part of the upcoming season.

“I am on a short break, and I am doing Sa Re Ga Ma Pa (Li’l Champs 9) too. So it’s not that I won’t do The Kapil Sharma Show, but I won’t be able to be regular there. Main dikhungi, par beech beech mein dikhungi because I also have a baby now, and have some shows and events too,” Bharti said.

The Kapil Sharma Show New Season Updates

The Kapil Sharma Show season 4 will air on its original timeslot of 9:30 pm on every weekend — Saturday and Sunday, as India’s Laughter Champions will wrap up by then. Makers of the comedy and celebrity chat show are planning to bring more actors onboard. More details like premiere date and names of new team members are awaited.